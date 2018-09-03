Robert's KX Storm Team Weather Blog 9-2-2018

Howdy Folks...This Labor Day was pretty quiet...right?

Well that's about to change.

Temps will soar into the mid 80s on Monday...setting the stage for a nasty round of severe weather from points WEST of Bismark...I thinks that's were the atmosphere will be the ripest for storms to fire...

Here the outlook from the Storm Prediction Center...

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

See what I mean....

I take a look at Precisioncast in the One Minute Forecast.

Stay with the KX Storm Team for the very latest on Monday's Severe Weather.

- Robert Suhr: KX Storm Team Meteorologist