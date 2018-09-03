UMary men's soccer grabs first win of season
UMary men's soccer defeated South Dakota Mines & Technology 2-0 at home on Sunday for the team's first win of the season.
The Marauders scored a goal in each of the two halves. Gabriel Carvalho opened the scoring in the 27th minute, and Adam Stringer added to the total in the 63rd minute.
The Marauders next play at Sonoma State University on Friday.
