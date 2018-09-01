Report: Carson Wentz will not start Week 1
Carson Wentz always hoped to recover from his knee injury in time to start Week 1 for the Eagles, but that doesn't appear to be a possibility anymore.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that the Eagles are planning on starting Nick Foles on Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons. Rapoport said that despite Wentz's positive rehab process, the Eagles are thinking long-term when it comes to this quarterback decision.
The Falcons and Eagles will square off Thursday at 7:20 p.m.
Latest News
-
History behind celebration of Labor Day
As with other federal holidays like Memorial Day or Independence Day, there's a story behind why we dedicate a day to celebrate laborers. We talked with a local history professor to learn more.Read More »
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Families enjoy last weekend at the pool
School may be in session, but we still have one last weekend to enjoy the summer fun.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Local grapes harvested and ready to ferment
A warm and sunny summer means that local grapes are ready for harvesting.Read More »