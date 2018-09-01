Report: Carson Wentz will not start Week 1

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Carson Wentz always hoped to recover from his knee injury in time to start Week 1 for the Eagles, but that doesn't appear to be a possibility anymore.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that the Eagles are planning on starting Nick Foles on Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons. Rapoport said that despite Wentz's positive rehab process, the Eagles are thinking long-term when it comes to this quarterback decision.

The Falcons and Eagles will square off Thursday at 7:20 p.m.