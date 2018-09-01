Sports

Report: Carson Wentz will not start Week 1

By:

Posted: Sep 01, 2018 06:09 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 01, 2018 06:09 PM CDT

Carson Wentz always hoped to recover from his knee injury in time to start Week 1 for the Eagles, but that doesn't appear to be a possibility anymore.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that the Eagles are planning on starting Nick Foles on Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons. Rapoport said that despite Wentz's positive rehab process, the Eagles are thinking long-term when it comes to this quarterback decision.

The Falcons and Eagles will square off Thursday at 7:20 p.m.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Latest News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories