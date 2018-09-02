Dickinson State football routs Jamestown 51-0
Dickinson State football began its 2018 season with a dominant 51-0 home win against Jamestown on Saturday afternoon.
The Blue Hawks totaled 439 yards of total offense and held the Jimmies to just 186 yards.
Junior quarterback Hayden Gibson went 10-16 for 257 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Blue Hawk offense.
Dickinson State travels to Rocky Mountain College next Saturday.
