Dickinson State football routs Jamestown 51-0

Posted: Sep 01, 2018 10:50 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 01, 2018 10:50 PM CDT

Dickinson State football began its 2018 season with a dominant 51-0 home win against Jamestown on Saturday afternoon.

The Blue Hawks totaled 439 yards of total offense and held the Jimmies to just 186 yards.

Junior quarterback Hayden Gibson went 10-16 for 257 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Blue Hawk offense.

Dickinson State travels to Rocky Mountain College next Saturday.

