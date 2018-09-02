The Dickinson NDSU Research Center is trying to help ag producers diversify their operations.

The center will be holding a Lamb Field Day at their ranch in Manning, ND next week.

An NDSU Extension agent said many restaurants purchase their sheep meat out-of -state, and one of the purposes of the event is to introduce ag producers to people who would be interested in purchasing sheep meat like restaurants.

The extension agents would also like to use the field day to show producers how to manage sheep with other livestock.

". . . So you can graze them(sheep) alongside the cows even,and they will improve the quality of that pasture by eating weeds you don't want in your pasture," said Vladamir Kutka, Dickinson NDSU Research Extension Center intern.

The event will be held at 9 a.m. mountain time on September 6 in Manning.