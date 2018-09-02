NDSU research center is holding field day to help open up ag market
The Dickinson NDSU Research Center is trying to help ag producers diversify their operations.
The center will be holding a Lamb Field Day at their ranch in Manning, ND next week.
An NDSU Extension agent said many restaurants purchase their sheep meat out-of -state, and one of the purposes of the event is to introduce ag producers to people who would be interested in purchasing sheep meat like restaurants.
The extension agents would also like to use the field day to show producers how to manage sheep with other livestock.
". . . So you can graze them(sheep) alongside the cows even,and they will improve the quality of that pasture by eating weeds you don't want in your pasture," said Vladamir Kutka, Dickinson NDSU Research Extension Center intern.
The event will be held at 9 a.m. mountain time on September 6 in Manning.
Latest News
-
History behind celebration of Labor Day
As with other federal holidays like Memorial Day or Independence Day, there's a story behind why we dedicate a day to celebrate laborers. We talked with a local history professor to learn more.Read More »
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Families enjoy last weekend at the pool
School may be in session, but we still have one last weekend to enjoy the summer fun.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Local grapes harvested and ready to ferment
A warm and sunny summer means that local grapes are ready for harvesting.Read More »