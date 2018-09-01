Emergency Landings at Bismarck Airport

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

There were two emergency landings at the Bismarck Airport today.

The first took place at 4:22 p.m. The Bismarck Police Department tells us the cause was problems with flight controls and engine issues.

It was able to land without a problem.

The BPD did not know what airline the plane was, or what city it was flying from. There was an estimated 25-50 passengers on board.

A second emergency landing took place at the Bismarck Airport Saturday evening at 5:33 p.m. Only 1-2 people were estimated to be on board, the BPD assumes the plane was a small aircraft. It also landed safely.