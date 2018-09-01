Bismarck News

Emergency Landings at Bismarck Airport

Posted: Sep 01, 2018 05:54 PM CDT

There were two emergency landings at the Bismarck Airport today.

The first took place at 4:22 p.m. The Bismarck Police Department tells us the cause was problems with flight controls and engine issues.
It was able to land without a problem.
The BPD did not know what airline the plane was, or what city it was flying from. There was an estimated 25-50 passengers on board. 

A second emergency landing took place at the Bismarck Airport Saturday evening at 5:33 p.m. Only 1-2 people were estimated to be on board, the BPD assumes the plane was a small aircraft. It also landed safely.

