Winter Weather Aware | Friday 12/29

From the KX Storm Center:

Bundle up, this weekend. Temperatures will plummet tonight and fall into a dangerously cold range. Add in a light breeze, gusting up to 20mph at times and potentially life threatening chills are in the forecast.

A Wind Chill Warning has been issued from this evening, through Monday at Noon CST. The warning is for the entire state & Northeast MT.

Wind chills will range from 25 to 50 below zero. Frostbite will be possible in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. and hypothermia will be possible if precautions are not taken.



Saturday will bring our last chance for scattered snow, for a while. Frigid temps will continue through the day with very little relief and winds gusting up to 20mph at times. Chills will struggle to get out of the -30's. and it will get even colder, Saturday night. We are also looking at near record breaking low, high temperatures. This means that when we look at high temperatures (on record) it could be the coldest December 30th on Record.

An Arctic ridge of high pressure will build and anchor its self over the Dakotas, through the rest of 2017. Tonight, Saturday night & New Year's Eve will be our coldest nights. Lowest temps/chills are expected Saturday night, but the entire weekend will bring dangerously cold temps and potentially life threatening chills.

It will be sunny on Sunday & Monday with a few in & out clouds. The lack of cloud cover will increase the potential for extremely low temperatures.

By the beginning of the work week 2018 will bring another change and a new direction when it comes to temperatures. It will be warming up with highs back into the single digits & teens through most of next week.

Through the next 7days, there will be a few different chances for snow. We are not looking at high snow totals, anytime soon. However, extreme winter weather is in the forecast. Temperatures will fall well into the -20's and even into the -30's each night this weekend. Add in a light to moderate wind and chills will dip into the -30's/-40's and as low as -50 at times.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with some clearing and much colder. Lows in the -teens & -20's with a N/NE wind 2-12mph gusting up to 20mph. Chills in the -30's & -40's.

Saturday will bring frigid temps. It will be mostly cloudy with scattered light snow showers. Highs below zero and in the -teens with a North/East wind 2-12mph G20. Chills in the -20's & -30's.

Saturday night, clearing and dangerously cold with life threatening chills possible. Lows in the -20's & -30's with a light wind out of the North. chills in the -40's and as low as -50.

New Year's Eve (Sunday) will be mostly sunny and still bitterly cold. Temps will stay below zero with highs in the -single digits with a NW wind 5-15mph. Chills in the -20's & -30's.

New Year's Eve (Sunday) night will be mostly clear with a light wind. Lows in the -teens & -20's with chills in the -20's & -30s.

~Dorrell Wenninger - KX Storm Team