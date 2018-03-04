Winter Storm AWARE 3/3

This is the calm before the impending winter storm that will be approaching on Sunday afternoon though Tuesday morning. Widespread heavy snow is expected across the state. As the system develops, warm temperatures will be in the area allowing for a rain and snow mix. Then as cooler temperatures filter in across the state everyone will see snow early Monday morning. Winds will also be gusting to near 50 mph for parts of the state --- creating reduced visibility and very hazardous travel conditions. Most of the snow that falls will be throughout the day on Monday and into Monday night. The system will continue to gradually move east throughout Tuesday morning and out of the area. Impacts of blowing and drifting snow will still be likely even after it stops snowing. In total, most of the state will see possible accumulations of 8-15" --- higher totals are anticipated further north. There is still uncertainty when it comes to south central and southeastern ND (this does include Bismarck) -- due to the rain/snow line. If the rain/snow line moves out of the area quicker -- higher snow totals will be likely. If not, then it will be critical when it comes to the total snow amounts. The upcoming winter storm is the highlight for the week -- the rest of the week is expected to be calm along with highs in the 20s and 30s.

Tonight, a light drizzle is possible with fog possible in areas, otherwise, cloudy with an east wind at 5-10 mph and lows in the 20s.

Sunday, highs in the lower to mid 30s with a scattered rain/snow mix to start in the morning and afternoon --- followed by all snow later in the day. Winds northeast at 5-15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70%.

Sunday night, widespread accumulating snow as the rain snow line moves west to east. Winds northeast/north at 5-15 mph and lows around 30 degrees. Chance of precipitation 80%.

Monday, widespread snow with winds breezy, at 20-30 mph and gusting to near 50 mph. Highs around 30 degrees.

Monday night, snow continues, including breezy conditions. Winds north at 10-20 mph and gusting near 40 mph. Lows in the teens.

~Heidi Werosta, KX Storm Team