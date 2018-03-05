Weather ALERT for a Winter Storm 3/4

The KX Storm Team is in ALERT mode.

The big story for your short term forecast will be the impending winter snow storm. Most of the area is under a winter storm warning and portions of the southwest and south central are under a blizzard warning. These warnings mean that heavy widespread snow and windy conditions are expected. For those in the southwest, you will likely receive 2-5", while everyone else is in the 8-12" range. Locally some areas can potentially see more.

Here's the timing of the storm: Snow, mixed precip, and rain will all continue to move to the north for the remainder of Sunday evening. Filling in the gap will be slightly cooler air and a 'dry' slot for everyone-- expect those in the north central region. This will enable quieter conditions until about 3-4 am. The heavy snow will filter in around midnight tonight and continue through the morning. The central region of the state will see increasing snow chances between 2-9 am CST. It will become further widespread and move west to the western side of the state by 7-10 am. The heavy widespread snow will continue through the day on Monday and into Monday night then eventually clear out by Tuesday afternoon. As it moves out it will go from west to east.

Impacts: Blowing and drifting snow, greatly reduced visibility, hazardous travel.

Tonight, a 'dry' area is expected to start then gradually filling in by the very early morning hours. Nearly all areas will be changing over to snow. Snow accumulations of 1-3" are possible. Winds east/northwest at 5-15 mph and increasing for the early morning hours. Lows around 30 degrees. Chance of precipitation 70%.

Monday, widespread snow with winds breezy, and northwest at 20-30 mph and gusting to near 45 mph-- causing near-blizzard conditions. Highs in the upper 20s. Roughly 6-10 inches expected. Chance of snow 90%.

Monday night, snow continues, including breezy conditions. Winds north at 10-20 mph and gusting near 40 mph. Lows in the teens. A few inches are possible.

Tuesday, snow wraps up by the afternoon hours and a partly cloudy sky remains. Winds continue to be breezy from the Northwest at 15-25 mph and gusty at times. Blowing snow likely. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

Tuesday night, a mostly cloudy sky and lows in the teens. Winds northwest at 5-15 mph and gusts nearing 25 mph.

~Heidi Werosta, KX Storm Team