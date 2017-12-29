Severe Weather Aware | Thursday 12/28

From the KX Storm Center:

Make sure you have your snow brushes & shovels handy and keep dressing in layers. If Temperatures will continue to gradually fall through the next couple of days. Our next chance for snow will start tonight. A low pressure system that is over Montana & Wyoming is producing scattered snow, to our West. To our North, a ridge of high pressure & Arctic air mass is moving our way. This means that dangerously cold temperatures are expected Friday and through the weekend. Add in a light to moderate wind and chills will dip into a life-threatening range.

There is a wind chill advisory in effect until Noon CST Friday for most of ND. This advisory extends into eastern MT.

Very cold wind chills are expected and can cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes, to exposed skin. Chills will range from 30-40 below zero. Lowest chills will happen tonight, through early Friday morning.

After tonight, it will get even colder. As temps fall into the -20's & -30's for lows, any wind at all will make a big difference when it comes to our wind chill values. Saturday will be the coldest day with highs staying below zero and in the -teens. If you don't have to go outside, stay in. Gradual warming through Sunday and into the beginning of the work week will eventually bring our daytime highs back above zero. However, frigid conditions are expected through the rest of 2017. Friday & Saturday nights, chills will dip into the -40's and even a few -50's possible. Not only will frostbite be possible in as little as 10 minutes, but this is when conditions become life threatening.

If you are traveling, bring a winter preparedness kit with hand warmers, extra blankets, gloves, & hats. If anything happens and you get stranded on the road, you will want to be prepared.

Monday will start the new year off with plenty of sunshine and continued warming temps for a few more days.daytime highs will climb into the single digits and teens (above zero) and it will be breezy at times.

Through the next 7days, there will be a few chances for snow. The most significant of these systems will move into the Dakotas tonight and continue through Friday and even into Saturday. Parts of SW North Dakota will have moderate to high totals, to the tune of 5"-8" possible. That will not be for everyone and highest totals will be in Southwest ND. Dangerously low chills continue again tonight with lows falling into the -20's & -30's and chills dipping even lower, this weekend.

Tonight, will bring more clouds with a light breeze and scattered snow, becoming widespread (heaviest SW). Lows below zero and into the -teens for some with a NW/West wind 2-10mph. 70% chance of snow with chills in the -20's/-30's.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with AM snow ending, followed by some clearing. Highs will be back below zero and in the -single digits with a North wind 5-15mph gusting up to 20mph. 30% chance of light snow with chills in the -teens.

Friday night, in & out clouds and much colder. Lows in the -teens & -20's with a N/NE wind 2-12mph gusting up to 20mph. Chills in the -30's/-40's.

Saturday will bring frigid temps. It will be mostly cloudy with scattered light snow showers. Highs below zero and n the -teens with a North/NE wind 2-12mph G20.

Saturday night, clearing and dangerously cold with life threatening chills. Lows in the -20's & -30's with a light wind out of the North. chills in the -40's and as low as -50.

~Dorrell Wenninger - KX Storm Team