Severe Weather AWARE | Friday 3/2

Weekend Snow Storm

By: Dorrell Wenninger

Posted: Mar 02, 2018 04:40 PM CST

Updated: Mar 02, 2018 07:21 PM CST

From the KX Storm Team:
After little to no snow and mild temps all week, big changes are on the way. We are in severe weather aware mode because of a developing system that will bring widespread & accumulating snow through the Dakotas Sunday & Monday. High totals will be possible with near blizzard conditions possible. There is still a lot of uncertainty when it comes to totals, due to a large spread within model outputs. At this point, highest totals are expected across Northwest & North Central ND. 

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for our MT & SD counties, all of Western ND & most of Central ND. The watch will go into effect Sunday afternoon and stay in place through Tuesday morning, ending at Noon.
Freezing rain, heavy snow & blowing snow are possible. High snow totals will range from 7"-15" with ice accumulations of a glaze possible for some. 
Travel will become near impossible and winds gusting as high as 40mph could cause areas of blowing & drifting snow with near blizzard conditions. 

Our turning point is Saturday night. Up until then, temps will stay in a mild range and it will be breezy with in & out clouds. A Colorado low will develop tomorrow and strengthen through the day. It will move East & NE tracking just South of our area. This means that we will be on the North side of the low and in an area where a lot of chances will be possible. Our temps will still be mild on Saturday. So, as precip rolls into the state, mix/freezing rain & rain will all be possible. When precip becomes widespread on Sunday, our daytime temps will again climb to near & above freezing for much of the state. Where snow transitions to mix & rain, we could be looking at the potential of ice on the roads. This means a couple of things. 
We are looking at several different types of precip, Sunday & Monday. Where ice develops on the roads, snow will also accumulate. This will make for very dangerous travel conditions for parts of the state. By Sunday night & Monday, there will be a complete transition to snow with much colder air filtering into the state. 
There will be a big difference in Sunday's & Monday's snow. Sunday, we are looking at wet & heavy snow with areas of mix & freezing rain (through the day). Sunday night, colder air in the atmosphere means that we can expect a transition to fluffy snow that will continue through the rest of the event, Monday & Tuesday. 
After the winter storm watch expires, expect strong winds to stick around with the potential of continued drifting snow & low visibility. Our temperatures will bottom out Wednesday & Thursday with more sunshine & a warming trend through the latter half of our 7day Outlook. 

 

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and still a little breezy. Lows in the 20's with a few teens and an East wind 5-15mph gusting up to 25 mph.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with some clearing and slightly warmer temps. Highs in the 30's & a few 40's with an East wind 2-10mph.

Saturday night, more clouds with rising mix/snow chances. Some freezing rain will be possible with accumulating on the way for many of us. Lows in the 20's with a North wind 2-12mph. 30% chance of mix/snow.

Sunday, mix & snow will become widespread and will begin accumulating. Highs in the 30's with a NE wind 5-15mph gusting near 25mph. 90% chance of mix & snow.

Sunday nigh, rain/mix becoming snow around & after Midnight. Lows in the 20's & 30's with a NE wind 10-20mph gusting near 30mph. 90% chance of continued snow.

 

Website Click Here.

~Dorrell Wenninger - KX Storm Team

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected