Severe Weather AWARE | Friday 3/2

From the KX Storm Team:

After little to no snow and mild temps all week, big changes are on the way. We are in severe weather aware mode because of a developing system that will bring widespread & accumulating snow through the Dakotas Sunday & Monday. High totals will be possible with near blizzard conditions possible. There is still a lot of uncertainty when it comes to totals, due to a large spread within model outputs. At this point, highest totals are expected across Northwest & North Central ND.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for our MT & SD counties, all of Western ND & most of Central ND. The watch will go into effect Sunday afternoon and stay in place through Tuesday morning, ending at Noon.

Freezing rain, heavy snow & blowing snow are possible. High snow totals will range from 7"-15" with ice accumulations of a glaze possible for some.

Travel will become near impossible and winds gusting as high as 40mph could cause areas of blowing & drifting snow with near blizzard conditions.



Our turning point is Saturday night. Up until then, temps will stay in a mild range and it will be breezy with in & out clouds. A Colorado low will develop tomorrow and strengthen through the day. It will move East & NE tracking just South of our area. This means that we will be on the North side of the low and in an area where a lot of chances will be possible. Our temps will still be mild on Saturday. So, as precip rolls into the state, mix/freezing rain & rain will all be possible. When precip becomes widespread on Sunday, our daytime temps will again climb to near & above freezing for much of the state. Where snow transitions to mix & rain, we could be looking at the potential of ice on the roads. This means a couple of things.

We are looking at several different types of precip, Sunday & Monday. Where ice develops on the roads, snow will also accumulate. This will make for very dangerous travel conditions for parts of the state. By Sunday night & Monday, there will be a complete transition to snow with much colder air filtering into the state.

There will be a big difference in Sunday's & Monday's snow. Sunday, we are looking at wet & heavy snow with areas of mix & freezing rain (through the day). Sunday night, colder air in the atmosphere means that we can expect a transition to fluffy snow that will continue through the rest of the event, Monday & Tuesday.

After the winter storm watch expires, expect strong winds to stick around with the potential of continued drifting snow & low visibility. Our temperatures will bottom out Wednesday & Thursday with more sunshine & a warming trend through the latter half of our 7day Outlook.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and still a little breezy. Lows in the 20's with a few teens and an East wind 5-15mph gusting up to 25 mph.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with some clearing and slightly warmer temps. Highs in the 30's & a few 40's with an East wind 2-10mph.

Saturday night, more clouds with rising mix/snow chances. Some freezing rain will be possible with accumulating on the way for many of us. Lows in the 20's with a North wind 2-12mph. 30% chance of mix/snow.

Sunday, mix & snow will become widespread and will begin accumulating. Highs in the 30's with a NE wind 5-15mph gusting near 25mph. 90% chance of mix & snow.

Sunday nigh, rain/mix becoming snow around & after Midnight. Lows in the 20's & 30's with a NE wind 10-20mph gusting near 30mph. 90% chance of continued snow.

~Dorrell Wenninger - KX Storm Team