New Year's Eve Weather Forecast 12/31

As 2017 comes to a close, the weather will be changing -- but for now New Year's Eve night will continue to be well below average. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s, below zero, and wind chills of -40 to -50 are not out of the question. As a result of this, a wind chill warning remains in effect until about noon central time for North Dakota then a wind chill advisory will likely replace it, but, luckily, New Year's Day will be a tad bit warmer. Highs on January 1st will be on either side of zero degrees -- a big difference compared to what we saw earlier in the week. These 'warmer' temperatures are due to a pattern change as the Arctic high is moving to the Southeast. This will enable warmer temperatures to be within the Dakotas. Once the first week of the new year gets underway, a warming trend will be throughout the course of the week. And by warmer -- 20s, above zero, are possible. The extended forecast also shows little to no expected snowfall --- that could change between now and then. An average high temperature for mid to late December is in the mid 20s and lows in the lower single digits.

New Year's Even night, mainly clear skies and lows in the 20s and 30s, below zero. Winds west and light with wind chills between -35 to -45 degrees.

New Year's Day, highs around zero degrees and sunny skies. Winds are to be light and from the south, but wind chills between -15 to -25 degrees.

Monday night, clear skies and lows around -10 degrees. Winds are to be southwest then shifting west at 10-20 mph.

Tuesday, highs in the teens and lower 20s with a west wind at 10-20 mph. Wind chills of -20 to -30 degrees along with a few clouds.

Tuesday night, lows on either side of zero degrees and a partly cloudy sky. Winds northwest at 5-15 mph.



~Heidi Werosta, KX Storm Team