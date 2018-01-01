New Year's Day: Morning Weather 1/1

Happy New Year!

Over the past week temperatures have been well below average and finally in 2018 'warmer' temperatures are anticipated. This includes the first day of 2018. Temperatures today will be on either side of 0 degrees with light winds. There is a wind chill warning in effect for all of North Dakota until noon central time, but after the warning expires it is likely an advisory will be issued. For the mean time, skies are to be sunny for New Year's Day and relatively light winds. And just ahead there will be a warmer trend due to an Arctic high moving to the southeast. This will enable warmer temperatures to be within the Dakotas. And by warmer -- 20s, above zero, are possible. The extended forecast also shows little to no expected snowfall --- that could change between now and then. An average high temperature for mid to late December is in the mid 20s and lows in the lower single digits.

New Year's Day, highs around zero degrees and sunny skies. Winds are to be light and from the south, but wind chills between -15 to -25 degrees.

Monday night, clear skies and lows around -10 degrees. Winds are to be southwest then shifting west at 10-20 mph.

Tuesday, highs in the teens and lower 20s with a west wind at 10-20 mph and occasionally at 30 mph. Wind chills of -20 to -30 degrees along with a few clouds.

Tuesday night, lows on either side of zero degrees and a partly cloudy sky. Winds northwest at 5-15 mph.

Wednesday, highs around 10 degrees, above zero, along with a partly cloudy sky and a light wind from the west.



~Heidi Werosta, KX Storm Team