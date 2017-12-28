Monday's Morning Weather 12/28

Temperatures this morning have been on either side of zero degrees, which isn't so bad compared to what was in the area earlier this week... but that will be changing to very frigid temperatures once again before 2017 comes to a close.

As for conditions today (Thursday), highs should stay on either side of zero degrees through today, but then temperatures will gradually get cooler by the overnight hours as a chance of snow continues to grow within the southwest. By the morning hours on Friday, widespread light snow is possible as roughly 1-5 inches are forecasted across the region through Saturday morning. The snow that will fall will be light, as there are two rounds of snow possible for the south and it is spread out over time. Shortly afterwards the temperatures will get extremely cold, including the wind chills. It could feel like it is -45 degrees in parts of the area on Friday night...so expect brutally cold temperatures for the weekend as another Arctic high begins to move in. Luckily, as we ring in the new year, the temperatures will slowly transition to near zero highs then a there is a possibility that temperatures will increase to the teens for the first few days of 2018. An average high temperature for mid to late December is in the mid 20s and lows in the lower single digits.

Thursday, highs around zero degrees and skies are to remain partly cloudy for most. Later in the evening light snow will begin to fall in the southwest. Expect winds from the northwest then shifting northeast at 5-10 mph.

Thursday night, light snow is possible as 1-3 inches can fall, sticking mainly to the southern region. Lows around ten below zero with a north wind and light.

Friday, lows below zero and a partly cloudy sky. Wind chills are expected to be around -20 degrees as there will be a northwest wind at 5-10 mph.

Friday night, cold temperatures return as lows are to be around 20 below with a north wind at 5-10 mph. Light overnight snow is possible, otherwise, a mostly cloudy sky.

Saturday, light AM snow showers are possible with accumulations staying minimal. Daytime highs are to stay well below zero with highs in the negative teens. Winds east at 5-15 mph.



~Heidi Werosta, KX Storm Team