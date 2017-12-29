Friday's Morning Weather 12/29

Friday morning had some light snow, but through the day that will start to clear out and then another round of light snow will develop once again for Friday night and through Saturday. Accumulations will stay on the light side will an additional 1-3" possible... most of it will stay in the southwest region. However, it isn't the snow that is the big story, but the potentially life threatening temperatures. The wind chills will be approaching -50 degrees over the weekend and low temperatures in the upper 20s --- below zero. With temperatures this cold, frostbite can occur in as little as 10 minutes --- everyone please stay warm. These bitter cold temperatures are all due to another Arctic high that will be sitting along the upper mid west. The cold will stick around for the rest of 2017, then finally as we ring in 2018 --- the high temperatures will return to above zero degrees. An average high temperature for mid to late December is in the mid 20s and lows in the lower single digits.

Friday, highs slightly below zero and a partly cloudy sky with a few snow showers in the morning. Wind chills are expected to be around -20 degrees as there will be a north wind at 5-15 mph.

Friday night, cold temperatures return as lows are to be around 20 below with a north wind at 5-10 mph. Light overnight snow is possible --- especially in the southwest --- otherwise, a mostly cloudy sky. Accumulations of 1-3" are expected.

Saturday, light AM snow showers are possible with accumulations staying minimal. Daytime highs are to stay well below zero with highs in the negative teens. Winds east at 5-15 mph.

Saturday night, lows, in the 20s -- below zero-- and winds northeast then shifting northwest and light. Wind chills nearing -50 degrees. Frostbite can occur in as little as 10 minutes.

Sunday, bitterly cold temperatures continue as highs stay below zero and with wind chills nearing -50 degrees in the morning as winds are to be west at 5-15 mph. Luckily, there will be some sunshine.

~Heidi Werosta, KX Storm Team