Friday Morning Forecast Update 3/2

Light snow this morning will leave anywhere from a quarter to a half inch of accumulation. Highs return to the 30s later today with strengthening easterly wind around 15-20 gusting to 25-30 mph. Tonight, lows will dip to the teens and 20s with another warm up for Saturday as highs return to the 30s under a partly sunny sky.

Widespread rain and snow will begin on Sunday and eventually change over to all snow on Sunday night. Wind and snow continue through Monday and begin to taper on Tuesday. A widespread 8"-14" is possible with some areas seeing even more through Tuesday. Prepare to next to impossible travel Sunday night through Monday night. More to come as we get closer to the Sunday storm.

-Amber Wheeler, KX Storm Team