Continued mild temps with winds picking up before snow chances return.

When it comes to our weather headline, there is a split. First, mild temps will continue for a few more days with highs reaching into the 40s (for some of us) as we start the weekend. Our turning point will be Saturday night. Until then, a couple more changes are in the forecast. Winds will become breezy tomorrow. There will also be a short-wave of piece of energy that rolls through the Dakotas. This short wave will bring a chance for snow. A few scattered snow showers are expected. So, not much to get worried about and you probably won't even need to get the snow shovel out. However, our next chance for snow (Sunday/Monday) may warrant taking out the snow blower.

Widespread snow is expected Sunday & Monday with high totals possible. The bulk of this storm is only being picked up by 2 different weather models. This means that it is still too far out to nail down specific totals. These two models are not lining up yet and that is leaving a lot of uncertainty when it comes to exact numbers. That being said, there is a lot that we do know.

Light snow will start to roll into Western & Central ND, Saturday night and begin to accumulate Sunday morning. This could impact your morning commute if you are headed to church. Also, for those of us who stay an extra night for the weekend's two HS Basketball tourneys. As snow starts to accumulate, roads will become messy as early as Sunday. We are also looking at strong winds (around 30mph gusting near 40-50mph). So, blowing & drifting snow is expected.

With high totals possible, there are a few things that you can do to get ready and prepare. Make sure that you arrange back up travel plans. With high totals possible by the beginning of the work week, this may put a damper on any plans to hit the road for a weekend get away. My biggest concern is messy road conditions during & after this snow storm.

If you do have to hit the road, pack a winter survival kit. Add extra blankets, road salt, a shovel, food, water, hand warmers, flashlight, extra batteries & a portable phone charger.

Take 20 mins to prep your snow blower now. Make sure you have enough gas and that it runs. Many of us have not had to use them this year. So, turn it over now... Before snow starts to fall.

At this point, there are no weather alerts in effect for our area. However, if fully expect the NWS to start issuing them tomorrow or Saturday.



Tonight, will bring increasing clouds and it will not be as cold. Lows in the teens & 20's with a SE/East wind 2-12mph.

Friday, more clouds with scattered light snow & flurries rolling through. More sunshine is expected through the afternoon with another round of mild temps. Highs in the 30's & 40's with a SE wind 10-20mph.

Friday Night will be mostly cloudy and still a little breezy. Lows in the 20's with a few teens and a SE wind 5-15mph gusting up to 25 mph.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with some clearing and slightly warmer temps. Highs in the 30's & 40's with an East wind 2-10mph.

Saturday night, more clouds with rising mix/snow chances. Some freezing rain will be possible with accumulating snow starting up for many of us. Lows in the 20's with a North wind 2-12mph. 30% chance of mix/snow with more snow on the way.



~Dorrell Wenninger - KX Storm Team