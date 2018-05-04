Amber's Friday Storm Team Forecast 5/4

A very warm morning as many lows dipped to the 40s. Highs today return to the 70s, many in the mid to upper 70s. Wind will increase from the W/NW to around 15-20, and gust to around 25-30 mph. Mostly sunny skies through the afternoon. With the combination of low relative humidity, warm temperatures and breezy conditions, a Red Flag Warning has been issued for Central and Eastern ND from 1pm - 7pm.

Tonight, isolated rain and storms could carry into Saturday. Partly to mostly sunny on Saturday with chances for isolated storms in the South. Highs will return to the low to mid 70s. Another pleasant day on Sunday as highs are back to the 70s. Several chances for rain next week as highs will return to the 60s and 70s.

-Amber Wheeler, KX Storm Team