Afternoon One Minute Forecast | Thursday 3/1
Want to know how long our gradual warming trend will last? Here is your #OneMinuteForecast. Bigger changes are on the way & you can join us at 5, 6 & 10 for snow chances through the next 7 days.
#StormTeam #NDwx
More >> http://bit.ly/2aDwKZy
More Stories
-
This evening we are in severe weather aware mode because of a weekend…
-
-
Find out about the impending snow storm that will impact the second…
Don't Miss
-
Want to be a KX Weather Kid?
We are looking for KX Weather Kids!Read More »
-
KX Gives Back
KX Gives BackRead More »
-
Visit the 2018 KX Sport Show
2018 KX Sport ShowRead More »
-