3pm One Minute Forecast | 12/27

By: Dorrell Wenninger

Posted: Dec 27, 2017 03:14 PM CST

Updated: Dec 27, 2017 03:14 PM CST

Unseasonably cold temps continue with slightly warmer temps, today & tomorrow. This break from dangerously cold conditions will not be long-lived and temps will plummet again, by the weekend. Here is your #OneMinuteForecast from the KX Storm Team. Join us on KX News at 5, 6 & 10. #NDwx

