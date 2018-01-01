New Year's Eve: One Minute Forecast 12/31

By: Heidi Werosta

Posted: Dec 31, 2017 08:01 PM CST

Updated: Dec 31, 2017 08:01 PM CST

2017 will end with brutally cold temperatures. 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected