7pm One Minute Forecast | 3/2

By: Dorrell Wenninger

Posted: Mar 02, 2018 07:21 PM CST

Updated: Mar 02, 2018 07:21 PM CST

It will stay mild with winds becoming light through Saturday. Our turning point is Saturday night. For a rundown of changes and details about our weekend snow storm, check out your #OneMinuteForecast update. #NDwx #StormTeam
Forecast Details >> http://bit.ly/2F8fdg1

