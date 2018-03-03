7pm One Minute Forecast | 3/2
It will stay mild with winds becoming light through Saturday. Our turning point is Saturday night. For a rundown of changes and details about our weekend snow storm, check out your #OneMinuteForecast update. #NDwx #StormTeam
Forecast Details >> http://bit.ly/2F8fdg1
