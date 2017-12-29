3pm One Minute Forecast | Friday 12/29

Snow has mostly moved out of the state and it is breezy. Temperatures will continue to fall tonight, dropping into the -20s. Chills will be in the -30s & -40s. There is a Wind Chill Warning that is in effect through the weekend. Here is your #OneMinuteForecast from the KX Storm Team. I will let you know how cold it will get and when it finally warms up, tonight at 6 & 10 on KX News.

