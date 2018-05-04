KX Storm Team Finally Friday Forecast 5-4-18
We should have a terrific weekend with Sunday being the nicest of the two weekend days. Rain is possible several times next week. Find out more by checking out my forecast--Tom Schrader KX Storm Team
Get ready for a great weekend! Here's your full forecast
The fire index rating is rising almost daily In Dunn County, and so…
School social workers announce opening of pantry closet in Dickinson
Dickinson Public Schools is taking steps to make sure no child goes home hungry.Read More »
Higher Flood Insurance Rates Delayed
Higher flood insurance rates for people living the the Mouse River Valley in Minot have been delayed.Read More »
Healthcare Rally at the Courthouse
On this day last year, North Dakota Congressman Kevin Cramer voted for the American Health Care Act. It was meant to replace the Affordable Care Act.Read More »
N.D. Woman's 22-Year Battle With Lyme Disease
It's springtime in North Dakota. The time when humans and disease-carrying ticks all head outside. And when the two meet - there can be devastating results.Read More »