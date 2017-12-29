Women's College Basketball: United Tribes hoping to prevent lag from Holiday break

The United Tribes women's college basketball team hopes the new year brings good cheer, but also continued good play.

The Thunderbirds are 9-4, but have not began Mon-Dak Conference play.

Last year, the ladies hit a snag once region play started.

United Tribes is well aware of what happened last season and they are taking measures to prevent a slow start to the second half of the season.

"Mostly our shooting," sophomore guard Ky'Lee Driftwood said. "Our percentages we need to get them higher. So lately, we've been doing scrimmaging and doing a lot of shooting drills."

On Jan. 5, United Tribes hosts Fort Peck Community College at 5:30 p.m.