WDA Girls: St. Mary's, Legacy win state qualifiers

By: Ken Kosirowski

Posted: Mar 04, 2018 12:14 AM CST

Updated: Mar 04, 2018 12:14 AM CST

St. Mary's and Legacy girls basketball won the two state qualifier games on Saturday at the Event Center.

Legacy defeated Bismarck High 55-33, while St. Mary's beat Jamestown 61-45.

The Sabers will play the East's top seed Fargo Davies in the first round Thursday, and the Saints will play Grand Forks Red River.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected