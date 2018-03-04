WDA Girls: St. Mary's, Legacy win state qualifiers
St. Mary's and Legacy girls basketball won the two state qualifier games on Saturday at the Event Center.
Legacy defeated Bismarck High 55-33, while St. Mary's beat Jamestown 61-45.
The Sabers will play the East's top seed Fargo Davies in the first round Thursday, and the Saints will play Grand Forks Red River.
More Stories
-
South Korean President Moon Jae-in welcomed Kim Jong Un's apparent…
-
As Colin Kaepernick made his way to the podium, a surprised crowd…
-
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - This wasn't the kind of sun-day Giancarlo Stanton…
Don't Miss
-
Want to be a KX Weather Kid?
We are looking for KX Weather Kids!Read More »
-
KX Gives Back
KX Gives BackRead More »
-
Visit the 2018 KX Sport Show
2018 KX Sport ShowRead More »
-
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.