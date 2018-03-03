WDA Girls: Century, Mandan wins set up championship rematch
The girls' basketball programs for Century and Mandan won their semifinals games at the WDA girls tournament to set up a rematch of last year's championship game.
At halftime of Century's game against Legacy, the Pats led 41-36. In the second half, Century pulled away from Legacy for a 77-42 win.
In the other semifinal match up, St. Mary's and Mandan traded the lead several times down the stretch. In the end, Mandan walked away with a 62-60 win.
The wins set up a rematch of last year's WDA girls' championship, where Mandan defeated Century.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
