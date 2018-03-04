WDA Girls: Century defeats Mandan in region championship
Century girls basketball defeated defending champion Mandan 71-58 to claim the WDA tournament title.
The game was tied at 40 apiece after the first half, but the Patriots, led in part by Lilly Keplin's 18 second half points, were able to secure the victory.
"I had a major mistake at the end of the game [last year], and I kind of felt like that one was on me," Keplin said. "And I knew my fouls were bad the first half [of the 2018 championship]. I had two fouls and didn't play a lot, but I knew in that second half I just needed to come out and do my job."
Century will play West Fargo Sheyenne Thursday afternoon in the first game of the girls Class A state tournament.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
