WDA Boys: Mandan ends 5-year State Tournament drought
The Mandan boys' basketball team ended a five-year state tournament appearance drought with a win over Minot on Mar. 3 at the Bismarck Event Center.
Elijah Kline made a bucket late in the game. He was fouled on the play and made a free throw to tie the game at 66.
Then Minot responded with a three-point basket to take a 69-66 lead.
After Trey Wiest made two free throws to close the gap to 69-68, Kline came up with a steal and was fouled as he drove to the other end for a lay up. Kline made both free throws -- while dealing with an apparent leg cramp -- to give Mandan a 70-69 lead.
Minot missed a shot at the buzzer to win the game. The Magicians fouled Trae Steckler, who made two free throws with 0.3 seconds to give the Braves a 72-69 lead.
Minot was unable to get a shot off as time expired.
Mandan qualified for the state tournament with a 72-69 win.
In the other state tournament qualifier, St, Mary's blew past Dickinson for a 68-55 win.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
