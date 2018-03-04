WDA Boys: Century blows out Jamestown in title game

The Century boys' basketball team won the WDA Tournament Championship on Mar. 3 at the Bismarck Event Center.

Century jumped out of the gate fast. The Patriots led 22-9 midway through the first half.

Century closed the half in typical Patriots' fashion. With two-seconds on the clock, Kade Lynch hit a buzzer-beater as time expired.

The Pats led 36-22 at the break. Century went on to win, 71-29.

The Patriots will be the No. 1 seed in the Class A Boys' State Tournament next week in Fargo.

Century will play the East No. 4 seed: Grand Forks Red River.