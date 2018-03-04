WDA Boys: Century blows out Jamestown in title game
The Century boys' basketball team won the WDA Tournament Championship on Mar. 3 at the Bismarck Event Center.
Century jumped out of the gate fast. The Patriots led 22-9 midway through the first half.
Century closed the half in typical Patriots' fashion. With two-seconds on the clock, Kade Lynch hit a buzzer-beater as time expired.
The Pats led 36-22 at the break. Century went on to win, 71-29.
The Patriots will be the No. 1 seed in the Class A Boys' State Tournament next week in Fargo.
Century will play the East No. 4 seed: Grand Forks Red River.
-
-
