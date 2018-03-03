WDA Boys: Amundson buzzer beater sends Century to championship

Kade Amundson hit a buzzer beater three-pointer to lift Century over Minot in the West Region Tournament semifinals.

Amundson stole the ball from Minot's Alex Schimke with less than four seconds to play, and turned and fired a three just before the horn sounded to give the Patriots a 68-65 victory.

"[Coach] Mattern just told me to get big on the ball, and once I get it try to steal it," Amundson said after the win. "I got the ball, looked at the clock and saw a second left, and I said let's try it. And it went in."

Amundson's wasn't the only key steal. With Minot up 65-63, Century sophomore Cade Feeney stole the ball from Schimke, raced down the court and finished an acrobatic layup to tie the game. The two teams traded buckets before Amundson's game-winning play.

In the other WDA boys semifinal, Jamestown defeated St. Mary's 76-62, so Saturday night's region championship will be Century and Jamestown, with tip-off set at 7:45 p.m.

On the consolation side, Mandan edged Bismarck High 66-57, and Dickinson beat Legacy 71-63.

Mandan will square off with Minot at 2:30 p.m. for a trip to state, and St. Mary's will battle Dickinson at 4:15 p.m. for the last state qualifier.