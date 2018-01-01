NAHL: Bobcats avoid losing three straight to Minot

The Bismarck Bobcats defeated the Minot Minotauros on Dec. 31 at the VFW Center.

Two and a half minutes into the game, Taylor Lantz scored first for Minot.

In the second period, Bismarck responded with two goals in the final 3:35 of the period. The Bobcats lead 2-1, at the second intermission.

In the third, Michael Mahan put the icing on the cake with a goal.

Bismarck won,