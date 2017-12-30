NAHL: Bismarck drops fifth game of December
The Bismarck Bobcats dropped their fifth game in the month of December.
Bismarck lost 5-3 to Minot at the VFW Center.
Bismarck trailed with 4-3 after the second intermission, but gave up a goal in the third period to seal the team's fate.
The Bobcats play Minot two more times over the next two days.
