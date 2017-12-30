NAHL: Bismarck drops fifth game of December

By: Joey Lamar

Posted: Dec 29, 2017 11:21 PM CST

Updated: Dec 29, 2017 11:21 PM CST

The Bismarck Bobcats dropped their fifth game in the month of December.

Bismarck lost 5-3 to Minot at the VFW Center.

Bismarck trailed with 4-3 after the second intermission, but gave up a goal in the third period to seal the team's fate.

The Bobcats play Minot two more times over the next two days.

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected