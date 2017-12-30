NAHL: Bismarck 2 points out of first as series with Minot looms

The Bismarck Bobcats cannot wait to kiss 2017 good bye, well at least December.

Bismarck has won just two of six games this month.

The bad news is: Bismarck has three more contests remaining before the end of the year.

Coach Layne Sedevie summed up the month so far.

"I think we were good at times," Layne Sedevie said. "I think we were good for one night, but not back-to-back nights. I think if you look at our standings and look at how close the race is we have to start trying to get points on every night."

Bismarck is two points out first place in the Central Division. Tonight, Bismarck starts a three-game set with Minot.

