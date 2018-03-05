Did you know: Texas Rangers

By: Michael Wesp

Posted: Mar 05, 2018 07:39 AM CST

Updated: Mar 05, 2018 07:39 AM CST

(NEXSTAR) - The Texas Rangers franchise will be taking the field for their 58th season this year!

Here are some fun facts you may not know about the Texas Rangers.

  • The franchise formerly played under the Monicker of the Washington Senators from 1961-1971.
  • Four numbers have been retired under the Texas Rangers: 7 (Ivan Rodriguez), 26 (Johnny Oates, 34 (Nolan Ryan), 42 (league wide for Jackie Robinson).
  • The franchise has never achieved a 100-win season, however, they have ended with six 100-loss seasons.
  • President George W. Bush was a partial owner in the franchise from 1989-1994.
  • The Washington Senators/Texas Rangers franchise has hosted three All-Star Games: 1962, 1969 & 1995.
  • Only one Texas Ranger has pitched a perfect game -- Kenny Rogers on July 28, 1994 against the California Angels
  • Nolan Ryan pitched two no-hitters during his time with the Rangers: 1990 & 1991.

Career Top Batting Leaders

Batting Average - .319 Al Oliver

Games Played - 1,823 Michael Young

Hits - 2,230 Michael Young

Home Runs - 372 Juan Gonzalez

RBI - 1,180 Juan Gonzalez

Stolen Bases - 266 Elvis Andrus

 

Career Top Pitching Leaders

ERA - 3.26 Gaylord Perry

Wins - 139 Charlie Hough

Games Played - 528 Kenny Rogers

Saves - 150 John Wetteland

Strikeouts - 1,452 Charlie Hough

Complete Games - 98 Charlie Hough

 

Hall of Famers

2018 - Vladimir Guerrero

2017 - Ivan Rodriguez

2011 - Bert Blyleven

2010 - Whitey Herzog

2008 - Rich Gossage

1999 - Nolan Ryan

1991 - Fergie Jenkins

1991 - Gaylord Perry

1966 - Ted Williams

