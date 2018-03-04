Minot swimming claims state title

By: Ken Kosirowski

Posted: Mar 04, 2018 12:00 AM CST

Updated: Mar 04, 2018 12:00 AM CST

Minot boys swimming & diving edged defending champion Century by 11 points to claim the state title on Saturday.

The Magicians finished with 344 points. Century recorded 333.

After the meet, coach Jake Solper won Coach of the Year honors.

This is Minot's 26th state title, and the first since 2011.

