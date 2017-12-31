Men's College Basketball: UMary goes cold late in loss

By: Joey Lamar

Posted: Dec 30, 2017 11:03 PM CST

Updated: Dec 30, 2017 11:03 PM CST

The University of Mary men's basketball team lost to Minnesota-Duluth on Dec. 30 at the McDowell Activity Center.

U-Mary tied the game at 53, but then only converted one field goal over the final five minutes.

The Marauders lost, 63-58.

U-Mary is back in action on Dec. 31 against Saint Cloud State.

