Men's College Basketball: UMary goes cold late in loss
The University of Mary men's basketball team lost to Minnesota-Duluth on Dec. 30 at the McDowell Activity Center.
U-Mary tied the game at 53, but then only converted one field goal over the final five minutes.
The Marauders lost, 63-58.
U-Mary is back in action on Dec. 31 against Saint Cloud State.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
