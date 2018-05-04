Sports

Majettes netters win again

By: Jim Olson

Posted: May 03, 2018 10:51 PM CDT

Updated: May 03, 2018 10:51 PM CDT

Minot, N.D. - The Minot High girls tennis team was at home this afternoon as the Majettes hosted Dickinson in west region action. The Majettes entered today's play unbeaten in west region action and were tied with Bismarck Century for the region lead.

 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected