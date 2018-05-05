Magicians golf team heads south
Bismarck, N.D. - The Minot High boys golf team traveled south today for the Bismarck St. Mary's Invite. Today's meet was just the 2nd for the team who finished 6th at the East/West classic in Fargo last week.
