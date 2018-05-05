Sports

Magicians golf team heads south

By: Jim Olson

Posted: May 04, 2018 10:59 PM CDT

Updated: May 04, 2018 10:59 PM CDT

Bismarck, N.D. - The Minot High boys golf team traveled south today for the Bismarck St. Mary's Invite. Today's meet was just the 2nd for the team who finished 6th at the East/West classic in Fargo last week.

 

