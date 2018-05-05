Sports

Lady Lions fastpitch team still rolling

By: Jim Olson

Posted: May 04, 2018 10:58 PM CDT

Updated: May 04, 2018 10:58 PM CDT

Minot, N.D. - The Bishop Ryan Lady Lions fastpitch team was at home this afternoon as they hosted Stanley in Sub-Region play. The Lady Lions entered today's action unbeaten on the season and are on a collision course with Des Lacs-Burlington with the teams set to meet Monday in the final game of the regular season.

 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected