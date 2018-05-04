Sports

Lady Lakers host golf invite

By: Jim Olson

Posted: May 03, 2018 10:52 PM CDT

Updated: May 03, 2018 10:52 PM CDT

Burlington, N.D. - The Des Lacs-Burlington Lady Lakers golf team played host to their invite today. 8 area teams converged on the Wildwood golf course.

 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected