Boys HS Hockey: Bismarck, Century unable to muster wins against Grand Forks teams

By: Joey Lamar

Posted: Dec 29, 2017 11:04 PM CST

Updated: Dec 29, 2017 11:09 PM CST

The high school boys hockey programs of Bismarck and Century were beaten by Grand Forks on Dec. 29.

Bismarck played a close contest with Grand Forks Central. However, the Demons fell, 3-2.

Century lost a one-sided contest against Grand Forks Red River, 6-0.

