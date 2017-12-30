Boys HS Hockey: Bismarck, Century unable to muster wins against Grand Forks teams
The high school boys hockey programs of Bismarck and Century were beaten by Grand Forks on Dec. 29.
Bismarck played a close contest with Grand Forks Central. However, the Demons fell, 3-2.
Century lost a one-sided contest against Grand Forks Red River, 6-0.
More Stories
-
As Colin Kaepernick made his way to the podium, a surprised crowd…
-
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Playoff-snubbed Ohio State got to raise…
-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Even though he stepped out of bounds on the…
Don't Miss
-
Want to be a KX Weather Kid?
We are looking for KX Weather Kids!Read More »
-
Marketplace Foods Weekly Ad
Weekly adRead More »
-
Pro Football Challenge
Make Your Weekly Regular Season Picks Now!Read More »