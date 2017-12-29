HS Wrestling: Ripplinger moves onto semis at Rumble on the Red

Bismarck High's Ryan Ripplinger advanced to the semifinals of the 126-lbs weight class at the Rumble on the Red at the Fargodome on Dec. 28.

Ripplinger moved on with a 11-1 major decision.

In the 138-lbs class, Cale Schalesky lost 7-2 to Payton Anderson.

Another Bismarck hopeful looking to make the semis was Chase Dockter in the 220-lbs division. However, Dockter lost 10-4 to Austin Rendler.

The semifinals and championship matches are Dec. 29 at the Fargodome.