HS Wrestling: Ripplinger, Burwick take crowns at Rumble in the Red
In high school wrestling, Ryan Ripplinger and Ryan Burwick won championships at the Rumble in the Red at the Fargodome.
In the 120-pound weight class, Burwick won by major decision, 10-0.
Ripplinger won the 126-pound weight class, 8-4, over his opponent.
Both wrestlers won seven matches over a two-day period.
