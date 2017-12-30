HS Wrestling: Ripplinger, Burwick take crowns at Rumble in the Red

By: Joey Lamar

Posted: Dec 29, 2017 11:17 PM CST

Updated: Dec 29, 2017 11:17 PM CST

In high school wrestling, Ryan Ripplinger and Ryan Burwick won championships at the Rumble in the Red at the Fargodome.

In the 120-pound weight class, Burwick won by major decision, 10-0.

Ripplinger won the 126-pound weight class, 8-4, over his opponent.

Both wrestlers won seven matches over a two-day period.

