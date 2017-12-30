HS Swimming: Minot upsets Century at Mandan Pentathlon
Century was upset by Minot at the Mandan Pentathlon on Dec. 29 at the Mandan Aquatic Center.
Century had won the previous three events they entered.
Minot finished with 295 points. Century came in second 280. Mandan placed third with 212. Bismarck rounded out the field with a 106 points.
More Stories
-
As Colin Kaepernick made his way to the podium, a surprised crowd…
-
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Novak Djokovic withdrew from…
-
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Serena Williams lost on her…
Don't Miss
-
Want to be a KX Weather Kid?
We are looking for KX Weather Kids!Read More »
-
Marketplace Foods Weekly Ad
Weekly adRead More »
-
Pro Football Challenge
Make Your Weekly Regular Season Picks Now!Read More »