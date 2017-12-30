HS Swimming: Minot upsets Century at Mandan Pentathlon

By: Joey Lamar

Posted: Dec 29, 2017 10:59 PM CST

Updated: Dec 29, 2017 10:59 PM CST

Century was upset by Minot at the Mandan Pentathlon on Dec. 29 at the Mandan Aquatic Center.

Century had won the previous three events they entered.

Minot finished with 295 points. Century came in second 280. Mandan placed third with 212. Bismarck rounded out the field with a 106 points.

