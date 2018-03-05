Matt Pimenta began swimming at an early age.

"I started swimming in my club in Brazil," Pimenta said. "I was like six years old. My dad swam [too], so swimming was kind of the direction for us."

And this year through a foreign exchange program, Pimenta has become a Mandan Brave.

"My plan was to come to the U.S. and my exchange company directed me to Mandan," Pimenta said.

But the program didn't choose for him: he decided between a couple places.

"North Dakota and Atlanta, Georgia. So, I picked North Dakota," he said.

And the Braves are happy to have him, as he was dominant all year. One of the tougher challenges for him, though, was adjusting to American style of high school seasons.

"It's a hard season because we had morning practice, we have weights and stuff. But I got used to it and with my friends and teammates, it's kind of easier for me," Pimenta said.

And going forward, Matt wants to take swimming to the next level.

"I can do college here or I can do college in Brazil. But if I want to do college here, I have to get a scholarship," Pimenta said.

At state, Pimenta took first in the 200 IM and second in the 500 free. He also was part of two first place relay teams. He anchored the 200 and led off the 400.