HS Swim: Century thinks wider field helps their chances at State

This weekend, Century looks to defend their state title in West Fargo.

The biggest issue facing the Patriots are their low participation numbers this season. Century's lack of depth has played a hand in the Pats finishing second to Minot in many meets, including WDA last weekend.

With more teams in the field at State, Century thinks that will make up for their low numbers.

"Our advantage is having guys that can potentially be event winners," Dennis Kemmesat said. "That kind of evens itself out a little bit. We're certainly going to have to have guys step up in events on the way they are seeded at State."

The Century boys seek their fourth straight state title