HS Softball: Legacy, Williston split in slugfest
The Legacy softball team split a doubleheader with Williston on May 4 at the Sanford Sports Complex.
In Game 1, Legacy went up 5-1 after an Alexis Dressler three-run bomb in the top of third. However in the bottom half of the inning, the Sabers gave up eight runs, including a grand slam. Legacy lost the game, 10-6.
In Game 2, the Sabers jumped out to an early lead and did not look back. Legacy led 9-0 in the bottom of the fourth inning, and added two more runs to make the score 11-0. They would win by that score.
