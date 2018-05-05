Sports

HS Softball: Legacy, Williston split in slugfest

By: Joey Lamar

Posted: May 04, 2018 10:38 PM CDT

Updated: May 04, 2018 10:38 PM CDT

The Legacy softball team split a doubleheader with Williston on May 4 at the Sanford Sports Complex.

In Game 1, Legacy went up 5-1 after an Alexis Dressler three-run bomb in the top of third. However in the bottom half of the inning, the Sabers gave up eight runs, including a grand slam. Legacy lost the game, 10-6.

In Game 2, the Sabers jumped out to an early lead and did not look back. Legacy led 9-0 in the bottom of the fourth inning, and added two more runs to make the score 11-0. They would win by that score.

