HS Girls Basketball: Top seeds all advance to West Region semifinals
The top four seeds reigned on the first day of the girls West Region Tournament.
Number-one seed Century began the day with a 67-24 win over Dickinson. Lauren Ware led all scorers with 25 points.
No. 4 Legacy then topped No. 5 Jamestown 66-57 in the closest girls game of the day. Legacy will face Century in the semifinals Friday at 2 p.m.
Two-seed St. Mary's defeated Minot 64-47, and No. 3 Mandan beat No. 6 Bismarck 68-39. The Saints and Braves will face off in the other semifinal on Friday at 3:45 p.m.
Friday's consolation games and start times are below:
Dickinson vs Jamestown, 4:30 p.m.
Minot vs Bismarck High, 6:15 p.m.
More Stories
-
South Korean President Moon Jae-in welcomed Kim Jong Un's apparent…
-
As Colin Kaepernick made his way to the podium, a surprised crowd…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The only thing that's gone well for Oklahoma's…
Don't Miss
-
Want to be a KX Weather Kid?
We are looking for KX Weather Kids!Read More »
-
KX Gives Back
KX Gives BackRead More »
-
Visit the 2018 KX Sport Show
2018 KX Sport ShowRead More »
-