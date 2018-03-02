HS Girls Basketball: Top seeds all advance to West Region semifinals

The top four seeds reigned on the first day of the girls West Region Tournament.

Number-one seed Century began the day with a 67-24 win over Dickinson. Lauren Ware led all scorers with 25 points.

No. 4 Legacy then topped No. 5 Jamestown 66-57 in the closest girls game of the day. Legacy will face Century in the semifinals Friday at 2 p.m.

Two-seed St. Mary's defeated Minot 64-47, and No. 3 Mandan beat No. 6 Bismarck 68-39. The Saints and Braves will face off in the other semifinal on Friday at 3:45 p.m.

Friday's consolation games and start times are below:

Dickinson vs Jamestown, 4:30 p.m.

Minot vs Bismarck High, 6:15 p.m.