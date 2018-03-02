HS Boys Basketball: St. Mary's, Jamestown pull off upsets in WDA quarterfinals

No. 6 Jamestown and No. 7 St. Mary's each pulled off upset wins on day one of the boys' West Region Tournament.

The Saints defeated No. 2 Bismarck High 67-65, and the Blue Jays defeated No. 3 Mandan 70-67.

St. Mary's erased an early 12-point deficit and came up with several momentous baskets late in the second half. With the game tied and under thirty seconds in regulation, Cole Gendreau connected on an acrobatic layup to put the Saints up 65-63. Luke Kambeitz would add two free throws to help secure a 67-65 win.

"I either got to get fouled or it's got to go in," Gendreau said regarding his layup. "I knew we needed to go up right then and there. We needed to put some points on the board and go ahead."

The Jamestown-Mandan game closed out the evening. Jamestown quickly built a 16-point lead in the first, but Mandan closed the gap to five at the half. In the end, the Braves fell just shy of a comeback victory.

On Friday at 2:45 p.m., Mandan will face Bismarck High in a loser-out game, while Jamestown will play St. Mary's in the semifinals at 7:15 p.m.

The top half of the bracket featured no upsets. Top-seed Century defeated Dickinson 70-47, and No. 4 Minot defeated No. 5 Legacy 68-51. Century and Minot will face off in a semifinal contest at 5:30 p.m. Legacy and Dickinson will play the other loser-out game at 1 p.m.